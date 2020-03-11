'Property Brothers' Production Company Names New President

Former ICM Partners agent and Glass Entertainment head J.C. Mills also becomes commercial director of Cineflix Productions.

Indie studio Cineflix Media has named J.C. Mills as president and commercial director of Cineflix Productions, the company behind such TV shows as HGTV's Property Brothers and American Pickers.

Based in New York City, Mills replaces Charles Tremayne, who moves to a new role as chair of the Cineflix Content Group, while starting his own production company in partnership with parent Cineflix Media.

A former ICM Partners agent and president and general manager of the Glass Entertainment Group, Mills will oversee content strategies and creatives at Cineflix Productions, while also strengthening relationships with U.S. networks and streamers. Mills will report to Glen Salzman, co-founder and co-CEO of Montreal-based Cineflix Media.

"We are delighted J.C. is joining Cineflix. He is well respected by his peers, creative talent and network executives. J.C.’s diverse experience and entrepreneurial drive make him an excellent addition to Cineflix Productions and Cineflix Media’s global teams," Salzman said in a statement.

While at Glass Entertainment, Mills' credits included the miniseries Lincoln: An American President and Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History for CNN, The Vet Life for Animal Planet and the specials Dahmer on Dahmer, Kemper on Kemper, Manson: The Women and Method of a Serial Killer for Oxygen.

"With its global infrastructure, notable track record of supporting creatives, and the successful slate Charles and his team have built with long-running international hits such as American Pickers, Mayday: Air Disaster and Property Brothers, Cineflix Productions and its creative partners are well positioned for further growth," Mills said in his own statement.

Cineflix Media and Scott Brothers Entertainment last year struck a new partnership for the financing and distribution of future Property Brothers series after Cineflix Productions was the longtime producer of Drew and Jonathan Scott's popular reality TV series.