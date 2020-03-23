Provincetown Film Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The 22nd edition of the popular Cape Cod event was scheduled for June 17-21.

Add one more film festival to the growing list of events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Provincetown International Film Festival confirmed today that it will not be moving forward with plans for this year's edition, which was scheduled for June 17-21.

"While this decision was a very difficult one for the Provincetown Film Society's staff and board of directors, we know it is the right one," said newly appointed CEO of PFS and executive director of PIFF Rachel Brister in a statement. "The health and safety of our local town and the supportive community of filmmakers, film industry professionals and audiences that travel to Provincetown each year for the film festival is our chief priority."

"We hope to present programming in 2020 that not only moves our mission forward but will also galvanize our community at a time when the need to come together (virtually or otherwise) is vital," continued Brister.

Programmed by a team led by artistic director Lisa Viola, PIFF is one of the key annual Cape Cod film events, known for its lineup of independent films with a strong component of documentaries on the arts and politics as well as queer content, in keeping with its setting in an artists' colony that is also one of the country's most popular LGBTQ destinations.

The festival each year presents a Filmmaker on the Edge Award in collaboration with unofficial PIFF godfather John Waters, who interviews the recipient onstage at Town Hall during the closing weekend. Recent honorees have included John Cameron Mitchell, Sofia Coppola, Sean Baker, Ang Lee, Harmony Korine and David Cronenberg.

The Waters Edge Cinema, the non-profit art-house theater where PFS's year-round programming is screened, announced March 16 that it was temporarily suspending operations through the end of the month to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.