Provincetown Film Festival Unveils Lineup

Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights With Emily, starring Molly Shannon as Emily Dickinson, will open the 2018 Provincetown International Film Festival, while Ondi Timoner’s Mapplethorpe, starring Matt Smith as the influential photographer, will serve as the closing-night film.

The fest, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is set to run June 13-17 in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

“For our 20th anniversary festival, we are absolutely thrilled to present a lineup featuring new work by a group of extraordinarily talented filmmakers, and we are especially proud that all five of our Spotlight films are directed by women,” commented artistic director Lisa Viola in announcing the lineup for this year’s edition.

In addition to the opening and closing films, the fest's Spotlight Screenings will include Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, who is set to receive the fest’s Next Wave Award; Isold Ugadottir’s And Breathe Normally; and Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace.

The special screenings schedule includes a John Waters presentation of I, Olga Hepnarová, directed by Petr Kazda and Tomas Weinreb, as well as a screening of Waters’ own Female Trouble, John Schlesinger’s Midnight Cowboy and Tangerine, directed by Sean Baker, who will receive the fest’s Filmmaker on the Edge Award.

