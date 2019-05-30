Publicist Lea Yardum to Receive American Cinema Editors' Heritage Award

The longtime publicist, who launched Perception PR in 2000, will receive the award at ACE's annual meeting and celebration at The Garland in Universal City on June 4.

Longtime publicist, Lea Yardum of Perception PR will receive the Heritage Award from the American Cinema Editors (ACE), the organization announced Thursday. Yardum will receive the award at ACE's annual meeting and celebration at The Garland in Universal City on June 4.

The Heritage Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing the image of the film editor, cultivating respect for the art and craft of the editing profession, and steadfast dedication to American Cinema Editors.

"For over 20 years, Lea has been ACE’s best friend and right arm," stated Jenni McCormick, managing director of American Cinema Editors. "She has fought tirelessly to elevate the perception of our craft with the media and has played a pivotal role in helping grow ACE into the organization it is today. We are thrilled to recognize her for her contributions to ACE and to the profession of film editing."

Yardum launched Perception PR in 2000 with her and her team having helped clients including Annapurna Pictures, NBC Universal Television, Amazon, Neon, CBS Films, American Cinema Editors and the African American Film Critics Association, among others. Yardum has also spent 12 years spearheading awards and projects for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television, working on the marketing and publicity campaigns for films such as The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street, Up in the Air, The Fighter and There Will Be Blood. Yardum has also worked on the marketing and publicity for Grease: Live.

Yardum is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science, the Television Academy and Film Independent.

Past recipients of the Heritage Award include Randy Roberts, ACE, George Grenville, ACE, Ted Rich, ACE, Ellen Galvin, Dianna Friedberg, ACE and Lori Coleman, ACE.