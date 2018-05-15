Pulitzer Finalist 'Hitler in Los Angeles' Optioned by 'Silver Linings Playbook' Producer (Exclusive)

Chris Bremner is attached to write the true story of how an amateur spy ring foiled Nazi plots in Hollywood, including one to assassinate Charlie Chaplin and other stars.

Oscar-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty, Silver Linings Playbook) has optioned the feature film rights to Steven J. Ross’ Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America, which was a Pulitzer Award finalist in history this year. THR ran an exclusive excerpt from the book in September.

It tells the incredible but true story of how Leon Lewis, a Jewish lawyer, led a spy ring that included ex-Klansmen and the son of a German general. While law enforcement was busy chasing ineffectual communists, Lewis’ ring stopped several outlandish plots to kidnap or kill prominent Hollywood figures like Al Jolson, Charlie Chaplin and Samuel Goldwyn to promote the Nazi cause.

Chris Bremner is attached to write the screenplay. He’s currently writing the third Bad Boys movie (tentatively titled: Bad Boys for Life) as well as The Shadows, the true story of America’s first detectives (and based off of a Boston Globe article) for Pearl Street and Paramount.

In addition to Silver Linings Playbook and American Beauty, Cohen was also a producer on Milk, Big Fish, The Flintstones and 2017’s Rebel in the Rye. He won a best picture Oscar for American Beauty and was nominated for an Emmy for producing the 83rd Academy Awards. Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman is also attached to produce.

Steven J. Ross is a professor of history at the University of Southern California. His earlier books include Working-Class Hollywood, Workers on the Edge and Hollywood Left and Right, which won the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Film Scholars Award. Hilter in Los Angeles spent 15 weeks on the Los Angeles Times bestseller list.

ICM represented this book on behalf of the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency. Bremner is represented by UTA.