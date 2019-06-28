Puma Releases Billboards Promoting Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Collaboration

Billboards teasing a fall 2019 co-branded apparel collection between Puma and Hussle's TMC brand went up around Los Angeles this week.

Continuing the fashion endeavors of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed outside his Los Angeles fashion store The Marathon Company on Slauson Avenue in late March, the athletic brand Puma will soon drop a fall 2019 co-branded apparel collection with Hussle's TMC brand (although an exact date has not been announced). TMC is also short for "The Marathon Continues," the name of Hussle's sixth mix tape, released in November 2011.

On March 4, Hussle shared a video on his Instagram page, announcing the collection. While plans for a continuing collaboration were cut short at the time of his death, the collection's release is intended to ensure the legacy of Hussle remans active. In the past, Hussle had teamed up with Puma to star in several ad campaigns.

This week, a number of billboards promoting the project have gone up around Los Angeles, featuring images of Hussle from the last photo shoot that he did with the brand. As a first glimpse at the collaboration, the photo hints at a blue and white themed athleisure collection, and Hussle appears to be wearing the '90s-inspired Cell Alien OG sneakers ($110) by Puma in the campaign.

Throughout his life, Hussle was known not only for his work in music, but for the community activism, entrepreneurship and philanthropy that he introduced in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South L.A. where he grew up, often working with underprivileged children to advance their educational opportunities.

Puma representatives did not respond to requests for comment.