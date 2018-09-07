Toronto: Faith-Based Horror Film 'Welcome to Mercy' Heads to Pure Flix

The religious thriller from the producers of 'Scream' screens Friday at TIFF, as it is shopped to international buyers.

Pure Flix, the faith-based production company responsible for God's Not Dead, has acquired Welcome to Mercy from the producers of Scream and The Others.

Pure Flix, which launched its own U.S. theatrical distribution arm, nabbed the feature directed by Tommy Bertelsen (Ed Wood), and which stars Kristen Ruhlin, Eileen Davies, Lily Newmark and Toms Liepajnieks. Founded in 2005 by Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Russell Wolfe and Elizabeth Travis, Pure Flix is an indie Christian movie production and distribution studio.

Welcome to Mercy portrays an American single mother returning to Latvia to be with her dying father, only to be afflicted with visions and wounds similar to a Holy Stigmata. After she is transported to an isolated island convent to seek the help of a mysterious religious order, she discovers her affliction is not a gift from God, but something more sinister.

"We are excited to be teaming up with Ron Gell and everyone at Pure Flix/Quality Flix. Ron and I have known each other for a long time and it’s exciting to be working together to introduce the buyers at TIFF to a new look at a faith-based psychological horror film,” Scream producer Cary Granat said in a statement.

Welcome to Mercy is produced by Granat, Darren Goldberg, Ed Jones, Joel Michaely, Max Pavlov, Yulia Zayceva, Serik Kushenov and Aslbek Mussin.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 7 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.