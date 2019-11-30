The Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Time in a Decade on U.K.'s 'X Factor'

The group's set included "Buttons," "When I Grow Up," "Don’t Cha" and "React" on the episode airing Saturday.

The Pussycat Dolls made their first live appearance together in a decade to perform a medley of past singles, as well as their new song "React," on the finals of the U.K.'s The X Factor: Celebrity.

The group's set included "Buttons," "When I Grow Up," "Don’t Cha" and "React" on the episode airing Saturday.

Nicole Scherzinger — who also happens to be an X Factor judge — teased the Pussycat Dolls' reunion just a few days before the performance, posting their logo along with the hashtag #PCDReunion on Instagram on Nov. 27. She then announced that the girls would be touring the U.K. in April.

After their performance, Scherzinger returned to Instagram to declare that "it‘s good to be back with my girls."

Watch it below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.