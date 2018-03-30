Vladimir Putin Spokesman Calls Harvey Weinstein Accusers "Prostitutes"

"What do you call a woman who sleeps with a man for $10 million? Maybe I’m being crude, but she’s called a prostitute," Dmitry Peskov said during a panel discussion in Moscow earlier this week.

Though over 80 women have testified to sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin called the film producer's accusers “prostitutes” this week.

While speaking in a panel discussion with students at Moscow State University earlier this week, Dmitry Peskov addressed the allegations surrounding Weinstein and shared his negative opinion about the women who publicly called out Weinstein for alleged predatory behavior.

"Maybe he’s a scumbag, but nobody went to the police and said, 'Weinstein raped me,' " Peskov said. “No, they wanted to earn $10 million. What do you call a woman who sleeps with a man for $10 million? Maybe I’m being crude, but she’s called a prostitute.”

The spokesman also argued that the surplus of claims being made against Hollywood stars are simply a result of sexual harassment becoming “fashionable" in the current climate.

“If he groped you, if he harassed you, why did you remain silent? Why didn’t you go to the police?” Peskov asked, questioning why the alleged victims chose to remain mum for a long period of time.

Peskov's defensive comments come months after women first accused the Weinstein Co. mogul of offenses in a New York Times exposé published in October. Hollywood stars who have accused Weinstein of assault include Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and more.