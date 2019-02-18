Oscars: Queen and Adam Lambert to Perform

The band will join previously announced performers Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Bette Midler.

Queen will take the stage at the 2019 Oscars.

The Academy announced the performance by the band that's the subject of best picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody, joined by Adam Lambert on vocals, on Twitter on Monday. "Is this real life? Is this just fantasy?" the account quoted from the band's song "Bohemian Rhapsody." The announcement included a compilation of clips that showed the band and current lead singer Lambert performing as Queen's hit "We Will Rock You" played.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

Queen also shared the news on its Twitter account, while Lambert posted the same video and tweeted, "We will rock The Oscars."

Lambert, who currently serves as the lead singer for the band, first played with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor while he was competing on American Idol in 2009. The singer began to tour with the band in 2012.

Bohemian Rhapsody is based on Queen's early career and the life of lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film earned five Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor (Rami Malek), best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing.

Queen will join previously announced performers Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Bette Midler, who will all perform songs nominated in the best original song category.

Hudson will take the stage to perform "I'll Fight" from the documentary RBG, while Welch and Rawlings are set to perform "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Cooper and Lady Gaga will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Midler took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that she will perform the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman-written song "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns.

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from 'Mary Poppins'...'The Place Where Lost Things Go' ...so excited!!" she wrote.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.