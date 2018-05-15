Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer: Rami Malek Takes On Freddie Mercury

The Fox film, in which Dexter Fletcher replaced fired original director Bryan Singer, chronicles the band's rise and its lead singer's decline.

On Tuesday morning, 20th Century Fox debuted the teaser trailer for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. In the preview, Rami Malek, who plays the late Freddie Mercury, brings the band back to life along with Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon) and Gwilym Lee (Brian May).

"The only thing more extraordinary than their music is his story," a banner reads in the preview, as vignettes of Mercury's life flash onscreen. From arguments about Mercury's decision to include an "operatic section" on Queen's 1975 smash "Bohemian Rhapsody" to sold-out shows in front of packed stadiums, the teaser shows how the band fought to survive as Mercury seemed to spiral out of control.

Elsewhere in the clip, Malek's Mercury is seen partying and fighting with his bandmates. Still, as the actor explained during a CinemaCon panel back in April, Queen guitarist Brian May has watched the film and is confident that Mercury — who died of HIV/AIDS at age 45 in 1991 — would have approved.

Malek revealed that May reached out directly via email to let him know that the movie brought the musician to tears, assuring that Mercury would be "proud" of the project. At the time, Malek also discussed the challenge of accurately depicting Mercury, especially his ability to fill his music with "pain and beauty."

"He gives everyone watching permission to embrace their imperfections and sing as loudly as they can," Malek said. "That is what he did for me."

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher, who replaced fired original director Bryan Singer.

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters Nov. 2. Watch the trailer below.