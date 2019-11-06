Queen Elizabeth's New Outfits Won't Use Real Fur

"If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm," writes Angela Kelly, the queen's wardrobe adviser.

Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur.

In the new book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, writer and wardrobe adviser Angela Kelly reveals that the queen has decided to avoid real fur going forward. "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm," she writes.

The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”

The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.

Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.

In February, Los Angeles became the largest U.S. city to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur. Designers to get on board with banning fur in their lines include Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Jimmy Choo. However, labels Fendi, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Valentino and Balenciaga are among those to still use animal hair in their designs, according to the Humane Society International/Australia.