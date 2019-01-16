Queen Latifah Signs With UTA

She and her Flavor Unit production company were previously with CAA.

Queen Latifah has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. She had been with CAA since 2013.

The multihyphenate talent is a regular on Fox's Star, now in its third season. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2017 summer smash Girls Trip. Latifah's many accolades include an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress in 2002's Chicago, as well as Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award wins over the years. She first came to fame as a rapper and has a Grammy Award and six nominations to her name.

UTA also has signed Latifah's production company, Flavor Unit, which produced her award-winning HBO films Bessie and Life Support, as well as her comedies Bringing Down the House, Beauty Shop and The Perfect Holiday. Other Flavor Unit productions include The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story, The Best Place to Be, Curvy Style With Timothy Snell, The Perfect Match and The Rap Game.

Latifah continues to be represented by her Flavor Unit partner, Shakim Compere, manager Randi Michel of Artists First and attorney Stewart Levy of Eisenberg, Tanchum & Levy.