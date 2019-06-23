'Queen & Slim' Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya Goes on the Run After Killing a Cop in Self-Defense

The movie hails from writer Lena Waithe and director Melina Matsoukas and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith.

Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for its drama Queen & Slim on Sunday night during the BET Awards.

The movie hails from Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix's Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, who directed Beyonce's Formation and the Nike "Equality" campaign, and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith.

Kaluuya and Turner-Smith star as Slim and Queen, who are on a first first date together in Ohio when they are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense.

Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple are labeled "cop killers" and unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

Waithe wrote the script based on an original idea by bestselling author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces, Katerina). Waithe also produces via her company, Hillman Grad Productions, along with Matsoukas via her production company, De La Revolución Films. Frey produces via his production company, 3BlackDot, alongside Andrew Coles and Michelle Knudsen.

Queen & Slim is financed by Makeready and will be distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide, with eOne handling distribution in select territories including the U.K. and Canada.

The movie hits theaters in November. Watch the trailer below.