Queen's Brian May Gets Into Instagram Spat With Fan Over Following Bryan Singer

Queen guitarist Brian May is apologizing after seemingly defending ousted Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer following the revelation of a fresh wave of allegations against the helmer on Wednesday.

The piece, published by The Atlantic, details four additional accounts from men who claim that Singer raped or seduced them when they were underage. Singer, who was famously fired from the Queen biopic following erratic behavior on set, has denied all accusations.

After a follower on May's Instagram account suggested that he should unfollow Singer because of the claims against him, May replied, "You need to look after your own business and stop telling me what to do."

In case you were wondering how the people who fought to let Bryan Singer direct Bohemian Rhapsody felt about The Atlantic story. pic.twitter.com/GDC6co5l5e — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) January 24, 2019

After his response received some backlash, May took to Instagram on Friday to explain that he was "shocked and saddened to realise what I had done by my hasty and inconsiderate IG reply to this lady yesterday." He went on to say that he wanted to apologize publicly.

"I’m so sorry that I responded to your post so snappily and inconsiderately. My response was a result of my perception that someone was telling me what to do," he wrote. "I now realise that I was completely wrong in thinking that. You were actually just trying to protect me, for which I thank you. I am mortified to discover the effect my words produced. I had no idea that saying someone was innocent until proven guilty could be interpreted as 'defending' Bryan Singer."

He added that he "must be naive" because he did not realize that "following a person on Instagram could be interpreted as approving of that person" and that he only followed Singer in the first place because they were working together on the film. After admitting that he has since unfollowed the director, he concluded, "Sadly, this is all very public, but since I snapped at you in public, it’s only fitting that I should apologise in public. I’m going to try to follow you so we can communicate privately if you want. With love. I should add that this is also a sincere apology to anyone else out there that I inadvertently offended. No such offence was intended and I will be more careful in future."