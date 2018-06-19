'Queer Eye' Cast on Tackling Social Issues: "We'd Do a Disservice If We Didn't Have a Conversation"

“I think the original show was much more light-hearted, and I think our intention at the beginning was just to do that. And then when we got in there and we realized there are so many polarizing topics right now, far left and far right, and we had the opportunity to really bring people together," said Bobby Berk.

“This moment has presented itself, so we would do a disservice if we did not have a conversation while entertaining,” Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio on addressing culturally relevant topics on the Netflix reboot.

Throughout the first season of Queer Eye, the Fab 5, which includes Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, transformed eight men’s lives while addressing difficult issues like religion and police brutality. These are discussions that were not often seen on the original Queer Eye For the Straight Guy 15 years ago.

"And I think it humanized us, in a world right now where we all don’t think of each other as humans," he added.

The Fab 5 says their message isn’t about changing anyone’s political views, it’s about people learning to accept others for who they are and coming together for a greater good. “In my case, we all want to look a little cuter and feel a little cuter. I don’t need to know that you’re a card-carrying member of the NRA. We’ll leave that for a different day. Let’s focus on a connected issue for now,” Van Ness said.

The second season of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix.