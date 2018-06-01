'Queer Eye's' A.J. Brown Reveals He's Married

THR wrote his episode was “one of the best TV scenes of the year.”

Queer Eye is celebrating a happy ending for one of its reality stars.

Just in time for Pride Month, Queer Eye's A.J. Brown announced Thursday he’s married to fiance Andrey (also known as Andre or Drey).

The news was revealed at Netflix’s FYSee event and on Queer Eye’s Twitter page. Brown walked the red carpet with the show’s Fab 5: Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France.

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018

Brown, a civil engineer, was featured on the fourth episode of the Queer Eye reboot when he came out to his stepmother in an emotional scene.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote in its review that Brown’s journey was the highlight of the season: “A.J.'s heart-to-heart with African-American culture maven/unofficial therapist Karamo Brown about the difficulties of coming out in the religious black South are utterly moving. Even more compelling is the deeply human scene when A.J. finally comes out to his stepmother, his beloved father's widow. That extended moment already feels like one of the best TV scenes of the year.” Congratulations to the happy couple!

Season one of Queer Eye debuted on Netflix in February and was renewed in March, with more episodes expected to release in 2018.