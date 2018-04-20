'Queer Eye' Star Tan France to Headline WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards (Exclusive)

France, a fashion designer on the hit Netflix show, will serve as a featured master class panelist, while DJ Daddy Kat (also known as Wiz Khalifa) will live DJ a set performance at the event.

Queer Eye's Tan France and DJ Daddy Kat (also known as rapper Wiz Khalifa) are set to topline the regional semi-final WeWork Creator Awards in San Francisco on May 10.

The event will celebrate entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity, with attendees having the opportunity to learn new skills at master classes, shop local member and non-member products at the pop-up market, and connect at the job fair. In addition to contestants pitching their ideas, business models or organizations, the second half of the evening will feature the announcement of the winners and live musical performances, followed by an after-party. At the event, WeWork will reward more than $600,000 in funding to recognize and reward creators from all over the region.

France, a fashion designer on the hit Netflix show, will serve as a featured master class panelist, while DJ Daddy Kat will live DJ a set performance at the event. Other names involved include MoviePass chairman and co-founder Hamet Watt, award-winning journalist and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth, famed interior designer Kelly Wearstler, CreativeLive CEO Chase Jarvis, entrepreneur and co-host of The Screen Savers Kevin Rose, Staple Design founder Jeff Staple and former supermodel Adi Neumann.

Since March 2017, WeWork has hosted more than 20,000 attendees across nine regional semi-final Creator Awards events around the globe, plus one Global Finals event in New York City in early January 2018.

Those interested in attending can apply here.