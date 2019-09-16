Emmys: 'Queer Eye' Wins Four Awards as Marie Kondo Shut Out

While one Netflix self-improvement show took home a number of trophies, another failed to clean up at the Creative Arts ceremony this weekend.

The team behind Queer Eye left the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards as winners.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gave the Netflix original show four awards over the weekend, including outstanding structured reality program, outstanding casting for a reality program, outstanding directing for a reality program and outstanding picture editing for a structured reality or competition program.

The series was also nominated for outstanding cinematography for a reality program and outstanding production design for a variety, reality or competition series, though it lost out to Life Before Zero and Saturday Night Live, respectively, in those categories.

Queer Eye follows the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown — as they travel around the world and give makeovers to people nominated by their friends and family, in need of a confidence boost.

The show previously won in the outstanding structured reality program, outstanding casting and outstanding picture editing for a structured or competition reality program categories in 2018.

Fellow Netflix self-improvement show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo was nominated for two Emmys this year, but was shut out. The show lost out to Queer Eye in the outstanding structured reality program category, while Kondo lost outstanding host for a reality or competition program to RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday nights. The two-night ceremony took place just one week before the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22.