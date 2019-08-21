Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Expecting First Child

The couple has been married since 2018. They met in 2009.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, actress/singer Daniella Pick are expecting their first child, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director's rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

No other information was offered.

Tarantino and Pick have been married since 2018. They met in 2009.

The Oscar-winning Tarantino has said on multiple occasions that he would retire from filmmaking once with either hit 10 films or started a family. Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marked No. 9.

The film, which was released in late July, has grossed over $200 million worldwide.