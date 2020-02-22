Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick Welcome Their First Child

This is the first child for both the film director and his wife.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed a baby into their life, TMZ confirmed on Saturday.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a representative said in a statement given to the outlet. "A baby boy born February 22, 2020."

According to The Jerusalem Post, the couple's son was born at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is the first child for both Tarantino, who is 56, as well as Pick, who is 20 years his junior.

Tarantino met the Israeli singer while he was in Tel Aviv to promote the film Inglorious Basterds and married her in a small ceremony in Los Angeles in 2018.

The name of the couple's son has not been revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Tarantino's rep for additional comment.