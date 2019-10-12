Quentin Tarantino Mourns Robert Forster: "One Less Square Shooter"

The 'Jackie Brown' director said that casting Forster in the film was "one of the best choices I've ever made in my life."

Following the death of Jackie Brown actor Robert Forster on Friday, Quentin Tarantino released a statement about his friend and colleague.

"Today the world is left with one less gentlemen," wrote the director. "One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support. Casting Robert Forster in Jackie Brown was one of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life."

Tarantino concluded his statement with, "I will miss you dearly my old friend. Bye bye Max. Bye bye Miles. Bye bye Bob."

Forster starred in Tarantino's 1997 crime drama Jackie Brown opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Robert De Niro and Michael Keaton. For his performance as bail bondsman Max Cherry, Forster earned an Oscar nomination.

The actor died of brain cancer at his Los Angeles home. He is survived by longtime partner Denise Grayson; his children Elizabeth, Bobby, Kate and Maeghen; and his grandchildren Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia.

Details of his memorial service have yet to be announced.