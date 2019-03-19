Quentin Tarantino Returning to Cannes For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Premiere

It could debut on May 21, 25 years to the day since the director's 'Pulp Fiction' played on the Croisette.

The official word hasn't gone out yet, but Quentin Tarantino is returning to the scene of the crime.

His star-studded new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

As of now it is looking that the premiere will take place on May 21 — exactly 25 years to the day that his Pulp Fiction played on the Croisette before winning the Palme d'Or in 1994.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie head the cast of Tarantino's new movie, from Sony, although a spokesman for the studio denied that there is an offer from the festival or that any decision has been made.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles during the height of the hippie movement and the Manson family murders, the story centers around former Western TV star Cliff Booth (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Rick Dalton (Pitt) as they navigate a town and an industry they hardly recognize. Robbie plays the late Sharon Tate.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old," Tarantino has said of the film. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and the late Luke Perry round out the cast.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set hit theaters on July 26. This year's edition of Cannes runs May 14-25.