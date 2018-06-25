Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema Plans to Reopen in December

The establishment is one of the oldest revival houses in the region.

The New Beverly Cinema, which is owned and operated by Quentin Tarantino, stated Monday that the business is shooting for a December re-opening.

The historic revival theater, one of the oldest in the region, closed in January for upgrades and enhancements. The exact details will be made public when the re-opening gets closer.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we have been working to get a target date for the re-opening of the New Beverly Cinema," reads a statement from the theater. "If everything goes as planned, we are looking at a December 2018 re-opening. While we are doing a lot of behind the scenes work to upgrade the theater, rest assured when we re-open, you will find the vintage New Beverly Cinema that we all know and love."

The New Beverly Cinema building (7165 Beverly Blvd.) dates back to the 1920s. The late Sherman Torgan bought the theater in 1978 and started the double feature format, which continues to this day.

In December 2007, Tarantino bought the building to save the property from redevelopment.

"It was going to be turned into a Super Cuts," Tarantino said at the time. "I'd been coming to the New Beverly ever since I was old enough to drive there from the South Bay — since about 1982. So, I couldn't let that happen."

Tarantino does the vast majority of the monthly programming at New Beverly; many of the 35mm and 16mm prints shown are from his private collection.

"As long as I'm alive, and as long as I'm rich, the New Beverly will be there, showing double features in 35mm," Tarantino previously said.