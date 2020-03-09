Quibi Cancels April Launch Event Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The event was to be held April 5 at 3Labs in Culver City.

Quibi has cancelled its launch event in Los Angeles amid concerns about coronavirus, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The event, which was set for April 5 at 3Labs in Culver City, would have served as a coming out party for Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile video startup, which will launch April 6. The company hadn't announced who would be attending the event but said it would host a "star-studded red carpet featuring Hollywood's biggest stars and creators."

"While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19," reads the statement from a Quibi spokesperson. "Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority."

Quibi has been in the works for the better part of the last two years. Whitman and Katzenberg have raised $1.75 billion to build up the app and its shortform content offering. Among the 50 shows that will be part of its launch are thriller Survive starring Sophie Turner, comedy Flipped starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson and unscripted series Chrissy's Court with Chrissy Teigen. Quibi will cost either $5 per month with ads or $8 without ads. The company is offering a 90-day free trial for people who sign up ahead of its launch.

The coronavirus has caused concern around the country with several states, including California and New York, have declared a state of emergency due to the disease.

More than 111,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide with 3,800 deaths as of Monday. The U.S. had more than 500 cases as of Monday, including about 140 in New York's tristate area and 16 in Los Angeles County.

Additional events that have been canceled or postponed so far are SXSW and the release date for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. SAG-AFTRA has also canceled in-person meetings due to coronavirus concerns with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy choosing to forgo the live studio audience while they monitor the situation.