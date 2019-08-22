Quibi Head of Partnerships Exits Ahead of Launch

Tim Connolly joined Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile video startup at the end of 2018.

Jeffrey Katzeneberg's Quibi has reorganized its partnerships and distribution team ahead of its launch, resulting in the departure of one of its senior executives.

Tim Connolly, who joined Quibi at the end of 2018 as head of partnerships and distribution, has left the company, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. His was the only role eliminated as part of the reorganization, which also included turning the advertising partnerships team into a stand-alone group reporting directly into Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.

Connolly joined Quibi after several years at Hulu, where as senior vp partnerships and distribution he worked on the streamer's carriage deals for its live TV product and on pacts like its promotion with Spotify to offer Hulu at a discounted rate.

At Quibi, Connolly was spearheading discussions with third-party distributors including the telecom companies to offer Quibi on those devices. He also was part of the team that negotiated $100 million in upfront ad sales with advertisers including Google, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and Walmart.

Quibi is set to launch next April with a mix of shortform series from creative talent including Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi and Guillermo del Toro. It will offer two pricing tiers: an ad-free offering that costs $8 per month and an ad-supported offering that costs $5 per month.

Business Insider first reported on Connolly's departure.