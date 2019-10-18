Quibi Inks Deal With T-Mobile Ahead of Launch

T-Mobile will serve as the exclusive wireless launch part for Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile video startup.

Quibi has found a wireless partner for its spring 2020 launch.

The mobile video startup has inked a deal with T-Mobile that will make the Washington-based company the exclusive telecom partner. As part of the agreement, Quibi will be offered to T-Mobile's more than 83 million customers.

"Quibi will deliver premium video content for millennials on a technology platform that is built exclusively for mobile, so a telecommunications partner like T-Mobile, with their broad coverage today and impressive 5G roadmap, is the perfect fit," Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said in a statement.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere added, "Of course Quibi and T-Mobile are working together — we're two mobile-centric disruptors committed to challenging the status quo and giving customers incredible experiences. Quibi is completely re-imagining video content for a mobile-first world, and that's what makes this such a strong partnership."

Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi will launch in April 2020 as a mobile-only product for original shortform video programming. The company, which has greenlit shows from Antoine Fuqua, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro and others, will offer its service for $5 with ads and $8 without.

In addition to T-Mobile, Quibi has struck deals with several major brands, including Google, Procter & Gamble, Walmart and AB InBev, that will serve as launch partners, buying out $100 million in upfront ad inventory.