Quibi Loses Exec Diane Nelson Ahead of Launch

The former president of DC Entertainment joined Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile video startup as head of content operations at the end of 2018.

Diane Nelson, head of operations at Quibi, is exiting, the latest in a string of high-profile departures ahead of the mobile video company's 2020 launch.

"Diane Nelson has been a valued member of the team, helping us build a strong organization full of exceptional people. We wish her well and support her as she focuses on other priorities, and thank her for her many contributions to Quibi," Jeffrey Katzenberg confirmed in a statement Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter.

Landing Nelson was a coup for Quibi given her 22 years at Warner Bros., where she left a significant footprint on the direction of the DC universe and its expansion beyond the core films like Justice League, Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Nelson is said to have departed Quibi over family-related reasons.

Her exit from the company follows a string of executive departures, including Janice Min, who was set to lead a slate of daily news shows called Daily Essentials until she departed in September, and Tim Connolly, the former head of partnerships and distribution who left in August.

Quibi, which is run by CEO Meg Whitman in conjunction with Katzenberg, is targeting an April 6 launch date for its mobile video app, which will offer up highly produced shortform video programming from creative talent including Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua and Guillermo del Toro. Quibi is expected to have two pricing tiers — an $8-per-month ad-free offering and a $5-per-month ad-supported offering. Katzenberg and Whitman have raised around $1 billion from investors such as Alibaba and Liberty Global for the venture and struck advertising deals with several companies, including PepsiCo, Walmart and Google. The company also has an exclusive distribution deal with T-Mobile.

NBC's Dylan Byers first reported on Nelson's departure.