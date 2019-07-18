Quibi Orders Food Show Starring Chef Evan Funke

It's the platform's second food-related order in a week.

Quibi is bulking up on food shows this week. The upcoming shortform video platform just ordered Shape of Pasta, a starring vehicle for popular Los Angeles chef Evan Funke.

The project follows the man behind Venice Beach’s Felix Trattoria on a journey around Italy to meet with the world’s last remaining masters of pasta — showcasing the culture, history and lore behind its unique shapes and textures in an effort to save them from drifting into obscurity.

Funke knows noodles well. The chef, who was the focal point of the 2018 documentary Funke, is student of homemade pasta and has built his reputation on the dishes he serves at Felix and Bucato before it.

As for Quibi, Shape of Pasta is the second food series the platform ordered this week. On Wednesday, Quibi committed to the unscripted competition Biggest Little Cook-Off from Levity Productions.

Shape of Pasta is being produced for Quibi by Ugly Brother Studios.