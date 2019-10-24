Quibi Partners With The Dodo for Daily Original Animal Series (Exclusive)

The untitled shortform series, which launches in April 2020, will focus on unique animal stories emotionally tailored to what viewers need each day of the week.

Quibi is expanding into animal programming, adding to its current slate of news, sports and scripted and originals.

The shortform video streaming platform has struck a partnership with digital media brand The Dodo, teaming for an original daily series centered on animals. The untitled show, which will debut with the launch of Quibi in April 2020, will focus on unique animal stories emotionally tailored to what viewers need each day of the week.

"We took a psychological approach when developing this series and considered the question: what emotions are people really seeking to feel each day of the week? We combined this exercise with data around emotional responses to our content, especially emoji reactions to our stories on specific days," The Dodo founder and chief creative officer Izzie Lerer said in a statement. “We're excited to offer super memorable, emotionally resonant animal stories to Quibi that will satisfy exactly what viewers are looking for every Monday through Friday.”

The partnership also sets The Dodo as the anchor animal brand for Quibi’s Daily Essentials vertical, which will feature minutes-long bites of news and entertainment curated daily.

“The Dodo has established a terrific storytelling voice that clearly connects with millions of people,” Ryan Kadro, Quibi’s head of daily essentials, news development, said. “We're excited to partner with them to create something unique for Quibi.”

The Dodo is an animal-focused website owned by Group Nine Media, the publisher also behind Thrillist and NowThis, and generates more than 2 billion monthly views. The animal series will join Quibi's previously announced Daily Essentials lineup, which includes programming from BBC News, ESPN, Telemundo, TMZ and Vox Media, and originals This Day in Useless Celebrity History and Your Daily Horoscope.