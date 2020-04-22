Quibi’s Head of Brand Marketing Megan Imbres Exits

She helped develop the short-form video streaming company's Super Bowl and Oscar night ads.

Megan Imbres, Quibi's head of brand and content marketing is leaving the company a few short weeks after the short-form video streaming service launched.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Imbres sent an email to employees regarding her departure on Wednesday. In the email, Imbres said that now Quibi had launched she felt like it was "an opportune time of transition where I can take some time to identify my next challenge." Her note also thanked founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

A former marketing executive at Netflix, Imbres joined Quibi in April last year and helped build the marketing team from scratch, overseeing all the fledgling company's go-to-market activities and brand media spend. Imbres helped develop Quibi's sizeable Oscar night and Super Bowl ad campaigns.

In a statement to THR, a Quibi spokesperson said, "Megan played an important leadership role in the development of Quibi’s unique brand. She helped build an all-star brand and content marketing team that is well-equipped to transition Quibi from pre-launch to launch. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor.”

Imbres is the latest in series of high profile exits from Quibi. Before launch, the streaming company lost head of partnerships and advertising Tim Connolly as well as head of daily content Janice Min and head of operations Diane Nelson.

Quibi, Katzenberg and Whitman's $2 billion bet on the future of mobile entertainment, launched on April 6 with more than 50 shows including content from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua and Guillermo del Toro. The platform offers shortform episodic programming designed to be viewed on the go and offers two pricing tiers — an $8-per-month ad-free offering and a $5-per-month ad-supported offering.

The company has raised around $1.75 billion in venture funding from two rounds from all of the major entertainment studios, as well as Alibaba, Liberty Global and Madrone Capital.

Despite launching during the coronavirus pandemic, the Quibi app had 1.7 million downloads during its first week, according to CEO Whitman. However, the figure that Whitman cited does not indicate how many people signed up for the app, which is offering an extended 90-day free trial. Once the trial ends, Quibi will cost $5 with advertising and $8 without advertising. Whitman said at launch that the initial reaction "exceeded our plans and expectations."