Quibi Taps CAA's Jim Toth to Lead Content Acquisition

The shortform video platform is expected to launch in spring 2020.

Quibi has recruited longtime CAA agent Jim Toth for a new executive role.

The company, run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has named Toth head of content acquisition and talent for its forthcoming shortform video platform, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. At Quibi, Toth joins a growing roster of veteran entertainment executives, including former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson.

Toth is leaving CAA after more than 20 years with the agency, where, as an agent in the motion picture group, he represented such clients as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana and Jamie Foxx.

Toth comes to Quibi in the lead-up to the app's spring 2020 launch. The company, which has raised $1 billion in venture backing from the likes of Alibaba and Disney, has been buying up premium shortform video projects from Lena Waithe, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Jennifer Lopez. The plan is to release the shows in short, 10-minute chapters.