Italy's Ischia Fest to Honor Quincy Jones With Lifetime Achievement Award

Quincy Jones is set to add another award to his collection.

The musician and record producer -- who has racked up an incredible 79 Grammy nominations and 27 Grammys, as well as a Grammy Living Legend Award -- over his 60-year career will receive the William Walton Music Legend Award at the 2018 Ischia Global Film and Music Festival. The lifetime achivement award will honor his groundbreaking career as a musician, producer, humanitarian and executive.

Jones will be on hand on the Italian island off the coast of Naples to receive his award on July 18.

“The immensity of Quincy Jones’ talent knows no bounds,” said festival founder Pascal Vicedomini and chair Cheryl Boone Isaacs in a statement. “We are truly honored to add the Ischia William Walton Music Legend Award to his extensive list of accolades.”

Named after the British composer who spent his last days in Ischia, William Walton, the award honors those who have made significant contributions to music and entertainment. Past recipients include Sting, Burt Bacharach, Harry Belafonte, Mike Stoller, Sir Tim Rice, Julio Iglesias, Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti.

The 16th annual Ischia Global Film and Music Festival will take place from July 15-22. This year the Andrea Bocelli Foundation will receive the festival's humanitarian award. More guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks for the popular summer event.