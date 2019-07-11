R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges (Report)

The 52-year-old was arrested by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security investigators Thursday.

Singer R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, according to NBC New York.

The 52-year-old controversial singer was arrested by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security Investigators on sex trafficking charges, the network reported citing law enforcement sources. Kelly is expected to be brought to New York amid the arrest.

Last month, Kelly pleaded not guilty during a hearing in Chicago's Cook County court after being charged with aggravated sexual assault via force and threats, among other counts.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the artist was previously charged in February with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. A jury in 2008 acquitted the singer of child pornography charges after a video allegedly featuring Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13 was released. Kelly had faced 15 years in prison for that charge, but the young woman in that claim did not testify and did not confirm it was her in the video.

The singer's controversial past was also revisited with the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly which drew a big audience for Lifetime, averaging 2.1 million viewers for its initial airing and growing on each of the three nights it aired. Following the documentary's success, the network announced in April that it will have a follow-up special, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact. The follow-up will examine how the three-part series, which aired in January, affected the conversation about sexual violence and popular culture at large.

According to NBC New York, further details of Kelly's arrest are expected to be announced Friday.