R. Kelly Denied Jail Release After Applying Amid Coronavirus Fears

R. Kelly will remain behind bars, with the singer being denied release Tuesday.

The accused sex offender was seeking release, stating he was afraid for his life due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kelly was seeking an order granting him temporary release or a bail hearing. Both were denied.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly wrote in her order that Kelly is "a flight risk and poses a danger to the community, especially prospective witnesses."

The 53-year-old R&B singer is currently being held in federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges. He also has an ongoing case for similar charges in New York.

The Grammy-winning musician has been jailed since July. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.