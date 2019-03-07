Detroit Police Probe R. Kelly Sexual Assault Claim

A woman, now 30, has claimed the R&B singer had sex with her in 2001 when she was 13 years old.

Authorities are looking into a woman's claims that R&B singer R. Kelly had sex with her in 2001 in Detroit when she was 13 years old.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said Wednesday that his department received information about the alleged assault from police in Chicago last month. He says the woman, who is now 30, no longer lives in Michigan and that his department is trying to speak with her and her attorney.

Kelly is charged in Chicago with aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time. The singer has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Kelly's defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, has said the singer never knowingly had sex with anyone who was underage. He wasn't immediately available Thursday to comment about the Detroit allegations.

A judge sent Kelly to jail Wednesday after he said he couldn't afford to pay $161,000 in back child support.

CBS This Morning aired the second installment of its interview with the embattled singer Thursday. In the TV interview, Kelly asks: "How can I pay child support if my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can't work?" Kelly shouted and cried about his financial situation and his relationship with his three children. The expanded interview will air Friday as a CBS primetime special.

Kelly remained in a Chicago jail on Thursday.