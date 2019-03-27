Former R. Kelly Hair Stylist Accuses Singer of Sexual Abuse: "I Say No More"

"This is a release. I’ve been carrying this since 2003," Lanita Carter says during a sit-down interview set to air Thursday on 'CBS This Morning.'

Another R. Kelly accuser is coming forward and speaking out about the abuse she allegedly endured from the singer in a candid discussion set to air on CBS This Morning Thursday.

Lanita Carter, who, until now, was an anonymous accuser in Kelly’s criminal sexual-abuse case, says she was the disgraced R&B singer’s hair braider for two years. It was during that time period when Carter alleges she was sexually abused by him. Though hesitant to come forward with her history with the singer, Carter says that she no longer feels "ashamed" of her past.

"I was sexually abused by him and I lived after that. I tried to pick up the pieces every day. It’s hard but I’ll know I’ll get through it. I’m not ashamed of my past anymore," Carter says in a preview of her interview. "This is a release. I’ve been carrying this since 2003," she added as tears streamed down her face.

Carter also explains that it’s been difficult having to listen to people publicly defend Kelly, recalling a time she overheard a conversation between two passengers on a bus saying, “‘Did you hear what they did to R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone."

"I can’t stand up for myself," Carter says. "When I finally realized I don't want to be the victim, I don't wanna be a part of this, every time I tried to pick myself up again, I felt like something on the news brought me back to what I thought I swept under the rug."

Carter says that by speaking about her alleged experience with the singer, she is saying "no more." She adds, "You can talk about me. You can not like what I am saying about your favorite singer, but this is my life. This is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth.”

Though Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct before, multiple women came forward with new allegations of abuse in the explosive Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. Their claims, which included alleged sexual misconduct against several women who were underage at the time, led to the singer’s arrest in February. Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kelly spent a weekend in jail after his arrest and wasn't freed until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail. Kelly also addressed his arrest and allegations during an interview with Robin Roberts on CBS This Morning earlier this month where he disputed the claims, screaming and crying that he’s been “assassinated.”

Kelly was arrested shortly after his interview for failing to pay child support. He was released after someone anonymously made the $161,000 payment on his behalf.