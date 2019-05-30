R. Kelly Hit With 11 More Sex Crime Charges in Chicago

The rapper was previously charged in February with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

R. Kelly has been hit with 11 more sexual assault-related charges in Chicago by the Cook County State’s Attorney office, multiple local outlets report.

The rapper, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was previously charged in February with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

He pleaded not guilty.

All 11 new charges are felonies, which include aggravated sexual assault via force and threats, plus other charges, according to court records shared by the Chicago Tribune.

The Cook County State’s Attorney office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

In March, Kelly gave a bombastic interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King in which he denied any wrongdoing.

The R&B artist — known for sex-themed songs such as "Bump N' Grind" and "Your Body's Callin'" — has for years been dogged by allegations of abuse of women, many underaged.

He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Earlier this year, Kelly was the focus of the multipart Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed allegations that the singer was allegedly holding women against their will and running a "sex cult."