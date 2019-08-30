R. Kelly's Lawyer Requests Singer Be Released From Solitary Confinement

The singer's lawyer argued that Kelly should join the general population, saying the most restrictive floor in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center is “where inmates go to be punished."

R. Kelly wants out of solitary confinement and to join the general population in the prison he is currently being held, according to legal documents filed by his lawyer.

Attorney Steve Greenberg filed the request Thursday, asking U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to grant the motion because, he says, the disgraced musician accused of numerous cases of sexual assault is enduring “cruel and unusual punishment," according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which cited the paperwork.

Greenberg also argued that the most restrictive floor in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center is “where inmates go to be punished," listing such rules as no TV, no interaction with others and no time outside, the newspaper reported.

It is unclear when the judge will make his ruling.

Kelly is likely being housed in solitary for his own protection and for the protection of others as he is both a celebrity and accused of sex crimes against children.

Leinenweber ordered Kelly held without bail after his arrest in July; the musician is charged with 13 counts related to sex crimes, some involving minors. He pleaded not guilty.

The singer also pleaded not guilty to similar charges out of New York. The 52-year-old Kelly was arrested in July and accused of sexually exploiting five unnamed victims.