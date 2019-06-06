R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to New Sex Crimes Charges

The singer was charged last month with aggravated sexual assault via force and threats, among other counts.

R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a hearing in Chicago's Cook County court.

The singer was charged last month with aggravated sexual assault via force and threats, among other counts.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the artist was previously charged in February with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

On Thursday, prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly, according to the Associated Press.

Kelly appeared Thursday in court wearing a gray suit, his hands folded in front of him, the AP reported. When the judged asked if he understood the new charges, Kelly responded, "Yes, sir."

The 11 new counts carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison — more than four times as long as the maximum term for each of the 10 counts with which Kelly was originally charged, the AP noted.

In March, Kelly gave a bombastic interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King in which he denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Kelly was the focus of the multipart Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed allegations that the singer was allegedly holding women against their will and running a "sex cult."

Kelly and his lawyers have maintained his innocence.