R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to New York Sex Crime Charges; Bail Denied

R. Kelly on Friday morning pleaded not guilty in New York City to a slew of sex crime charges.

The singer-songwriter, accused of sexually abusing multiple women and girls, was denied bail and immediately remanded back into custody, according to reporters in the courtroom.

The 52-year-old Kelly was arrested last month and accused of sexually exploiting five unnamed victims.

Contained within the Eastern District of New York indictment are charges against Kelly of racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and the sexual exploitation of a child. In addition, there are accusations in the court documents that the musician, his managers, bodyguards and other assistants targeted women and girls at concerts and other venues to allegedly be abused.

Also in July, Kelly pleaded not guilty to a number of other sexual assault charges within a 13-count indictment, in Chicago, where he was denied bail.

Kelly and his attorneys have maintained his innocence and will apparently continue to seek his release in both cases.