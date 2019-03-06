R. Kelly Screams as He Fights Back at Sexual Abuse Charges: "I’ve Been Assassinated"

The R&B singer — who is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three minors — broke his silence in an explosive interview where he denied the claims on CBS This Morning. "I'm not a devil and by no means am I a monster," he says.

R. Kelly broke his silence on the sexual abuse charges he is facing on Wednesday. The R&B singer sat down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King for nearly 80 minutes on Tuesday and the result is an explosive interview that saw Kelly growing combative and so emotionally overwhelmed — at one point standing and screaming into the camera — that King had to temporarily pause the interview.

"I'm very tired of all the lies. I've been hearing things and seeing things on the blogs and I'm just tired." he told King when the cameras started rolling, explaining why he has decided to speak out.

King asked him which lies disturbed him the most.

"Oh my God. Um — all of them," he said, then rattling off, "Got little girls trapped in the basement, helicopters over my house trying to rescue someone that doesn't need rescuing because they're not in my house. Handcuffing people, starving people. I have a harem, what you call it — a cult. I don't even really know what a cult is. But I know I don't have one."

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, with three of the four victims being underage at the time of the alleged assaults, according to Chicago Police. Kelly has pleaded not guilty.

The Grammy-winning artist has been under scrutiny for more than a decade. Kelly was previously arrested in 2002 for his alleged involvement in a child pornography tape — with a girl as young as 13 — and was acquitted when the case went to trial six years later. Lifetime's recent six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly explored that scandal in particular, along with sexual abuse allegations from a number of women, including Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Lee, when it released to record numbers for the network in early January.

The harrowing claims, which included allegations of sexual abuse against underage girls and Kelly allegedly holding women against their will in a so-called sex cult, gave rise to the #MuteRKelly campaign and Kelly's career has been stalled in the months since; his Sony label dropped him ahead of his arrest.

Prosecutors in Chicago, New York and Atlanta were actively seeking information about Kelly in light of the accusations made in Surviving R. Kelly and CBS News reports that federal and state authorities in New York and Illinois are now investigating a variety of allegations.

Kelly told King on Wednesday that he has done "lots of things wrong" when it comes to women, but denied that he has broken any laws.

The Surviving R. Kelly producers interviewed 50 people for the six-part doc. When sitting with Kelly, King listed the names of the seven women who came forward with their allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse in the doc — Kelly, Kitty Jones, Lisa van Allen, Lisette Martinez, Jerhonda Pace, Faith Rodgers and Asante McGee.

"If you really look at that documentary, everybody says something bad about me," he replied. "Nobody says nothing good. They were describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I make mistakes. But I'm not a devil and by no means am I a monster. They are lying on me."

Kelly, who has denied the allegations since January and has been accused of retaliation against accuser Rogers, told King that it's "so easy" for someone to accuse a celebrity of such claims on social media and that his accusers are seeking fame.

Later in the interview, when King presses Kelly about his 2008 trial and acquittal, and the new charges of sexual acts with minors, Kelly grows heated. Attorney Michael Avenatti has since submitted new recorded evidence, from recovered VHS videotapes, of Kelly allegedly assaulted underage girls that he says are unconnected to his previous criminal case.

"Have you ever had sex with anyone under the age of 17?" King asks.

"No," Kelly replies.

"Never?" she says.

"No," he again replies.

When King says she finds that hard to believe, Kelly interrupts her. "What women said about me? So nobody's allowed to be mad at me and be scorned and lie about me? I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive — but I'm alive."

When King asks if that means he is also denying that he has ever held anyone against their will, he began to speak about himself in the third person. "I don't need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I've been through in my way, way past, to hold somebody, let alone four, five, six, 50, you said [women]. How stupid would I be to do that? That's stupid, guys!"

Kelly then spoke directly to the camera.

"Is this camera on me? That's stupid! Use your common sense! Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through – oh right, now I just think I need to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, don't let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!"

He then grew emotional and began to yell. "I didn't do this stuff! This is not me. I'm fighting for my fucking life! You're killing me with this!"

At this point, he stood up and began to hit his chest. He ignored King's attempts to calm him and get him to sit back down.

"I gave ya'll 30 years of my career! Are ya'll trying to kill me? You're killing me, man! This is not about music. I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it. You just don't want to believe the truth!"

King said they then had to pause the interview so Kelly could regain his composure. But when he returned, he continued to rant into the camera.

"This is not true," he said repeatedly when they picked back up. "Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, 'we're going to destroy your career'! It's real girls out there missing! There's real young girls out there being abducted, being raped, OK?"

When King accused Kelly of playing the role of the victim, he said that the help he needs is to not have such a "big heart." Adding, "Because my heart is so big, people betray me and I keep forgiving them."

In a separate interview to air Friday, King also sat down with two young women currently living with Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. Savage's parents have accused Kelly of kidnapping their daughter, although she says she’s living with the singer on her own free will.

Watch clips from the interview below.

In an explosive new interview, R. Kelly is breaking his silence about the sexual abuse charges that landed him in jail last month. The embattled R&B singer told @GayleKing that all the women now accusing him of physical and sexual abuse are lying. https://t.co/u4AENVsfAE pic.twitter.com/dVtVjc4Fx4 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Have you ever had sex with anyone under the age of 17? -- @GayleKing



"No. No." -- @RKelly



Never?



"No!" https://t.co/u4AENVsfAE pic.twitter.com/OGjRzY1P2t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

WATCH: R. Kelly addressed his current relationship with the two young women who live with him at his home in Chicago, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary. Their parents believe Kelly has brainwashed their daughters.https://t.co/pPZcw2pbmc pic.twitter.com/IbH3PjbSVx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

More to come.