R. Kelly Sets Tour Amid Lifetime Doc Fallout, Sexual Misconduct Claims

Kelly announced upcoming stops for concerts overseas one month after the 'Surviving R. Kelly' doc leveled a series of accusations against the R&B singer.

R. Kelly on Tuesday announced new tour dates despite the disturbing revelations made about the disgraced R&B star in Lifetime's recent six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

"NEW TOUR ALERT," he wrote on Twitter, revealing plans to perform in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. No tour dates were released; he is also scheduled to perform in Germany in April.

The announcement comes weeks after Surviving R. Kelly aired, featuring Kelly's accusers and industry insiders detailing allegations against the singer that include physical, emotional and sexual abuse of women and underage girls.

In response to the show, which gave rise to the #MuteRKelly campaign, a number of artists and former collaborators spoke out against Kelly, with Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson and more either pulling their collaborations with Kelly from streaming services or expressing their regret for working with him.

Additionally, Sony BMG — the parent company of Kelly's record label, RCA Records — parted ways with the Grammy winner in the wake of the docuseries. Kelly's music had also reportedly been banned from two Dallas-area radio stations, while some community organizers had begun to call on iHeartRadio and Radio One to ban his music from their playlists. The singer has also been banned from Philadelphia by its city council.

Kelly was first arrested in 2002 for his alleged involvement in a child pornography tape. Surviving R. Kelly — which averaged 2.1 million viewers, a significant number for Lifetime — explored that scandal in particular, along with the stories and allegations from a number of women, including Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Lee, former underage partner Lizzette Martinez and former backup singer Jovante Cunningham.

A man believed to be Kelly's former manager turned himself in last month; he is accused of threatening the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women Kelly is allegedly holding against her will.

Prosecutors in New York, Chicago and Atlanta are seeking information about Kelly in light of the accusations made in Surviving R. Kelly.

Kelly has denied all allegations.