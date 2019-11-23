R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against Singer, Saying She Is A "Victim"

"Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like 'Master' or 'Daddy,'" Savage wrote in her first Patreon post that will soon reveal what it was like living with the now embattled singer.

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly's girlfriends, is speaking out against the singer for the first time after being silent on social media for two years, stating she is a "victim."

Savage, 24, shared an Instagram post Saturday morning explaining she would reveal what it was like living with Kelly via a page on Patreaon, the crowdfunding membership platform. Despite wording in her initial post, THR has confirmed Savage is not officially partnered with Patreon.

In her first Patreon post, Savage shared how she met the singer at one of his concerts in 2015, describing it as "a fun experience but very mixed emotions," adding that her impression of Kelly was he would be helping her pursue her goals to become a model and singer.

"Robert would always look at me in a sexual way the first couple of times we met occasionally," Savage wrote. She detailed how after he listened to her music, he told her she would be "the next Aaliyah." While not fully revealing details at the time of her post, Savage noted she will soon reveal details on her Patreon about Kelly and the singer, who were briefly (illegally) married when Aaliyah was 15.

She continued with details of how Kelly bought her clothes, gave her money, and in the beginning, "I had everything I needed."

"I didn’t have nothing to worry about at the time," Savage wrote. "We also did a couple of songs together in his studio which he promised me he would release on his platform. Which never seen the day of light, Robert told me soo many lies my 19 year old mind believed everyone of one them," she shared.

After a few months of living with the singer, Savage explained how things changed.

"Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like 'Master' or 'Daddy' which I didn’t really care for at the time. If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with 'Yes, daddy' or 'Please daddy' he was so controlling."

Savage defended Kelly in March of this year during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, and said any claims by her parents that she had been brainwashed by the 52-year-old singer were false and attempts to "get money and scam."

In one of the more explicit details revealed in her first Patreon piece, Savage wrote how Kelly's assistants never spoke to her but watched her constantly, even being near her when she showered.

"They never spoken to me or anything they just watched me which was weird to me at the time. I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered one of his assistant would have to be by the door while I shower. At the moment I kept thinking to myself why is all of this, does he think I will run away?"

She concluded her initial post by detailing how Kelly, who is facing multiple charges in various jurisdictions over his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls and incarcerated in Chicago, would always tell her, "All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life."