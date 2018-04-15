Hollywood Pays Tribute to 'Full Metal Jacket' Star R. Lee Ermey
The actor died Sunday at age 74.
After the news broke Sunday that Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey had died, many in Hollywood paid tribute on Twitter and Instagram.
Read some of their thoughts below, including those of his Full Metal Jacket co-stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Matthew Modine and Adam Baldwin.
Ermey was the real deal. The knowledge of him passing brings back wonderful memories of our time together. @RLeeErmey @StanleyKubrick @FMJDiary @MatthewModine @AdamBaldwin pic.twitter.com/XgsItiMqCP— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 16, 2018
#SemperFidelis Always faithful. Always loyal.— Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) April 15, 2018
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
RIP amigo. PVT. Joker #FullMetalJacket @RLeeErmey @StanleyKubrick @vincentdonofrio @ViKu1111 pic.twitter.com/AYbWQmLxy1
RIP sir. https://t.co/0jll3N3nQc— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 15, 2018
RIP @RLeeErmey you were an incredible man and a wonderful, generous actor. You will be missed.— Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) April 15, 2018
Semper Fi, sir https://t.co/7Lz9TosJY1— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 15, 2018
R.I.P.— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 15, 2018
R. Lee Ermey, ‘The Gunny’ https://t.co/tOQjLHqN1R
Well today we lost a legend and a great American. I am proud to have had R. Lee Ermey as a friend and shooting teammate. If you thought he was motivating in Full Metal Jacket you should have seen him on the firing line when points mattered. I’ll never forget those moments just not sure I can relay them fully here... just take my word for it LEGENDARY!!! (I wish I filmed his reaction to me bringing a pink gun to shoot in a match see pic 2. He was having none of my “it takes a real man to shoot a pink gun” line. I made it just for that response and he did not disappoint.) They unfortunately don’t make many like him these days. Thanks for your friendship sir. Rest In Peace Gunny!!! #gunny #ermey #rip #semperfi
Very sad to hear that my friend R. Lee Ermey has died. He was a a very talented actor and a true patriot that will be sorely missed. RIP Gunny! https://t.co/zod8sLFQB0— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 16, 2018
Today we lost one of Hollywood’s legends. Rest In Peace @RLeeErmey, thank you for bringing to life many iconic and unforgettable roles. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/bWGakuow3i— Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) April 16, 2018