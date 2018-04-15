Hollywood Pays Tribute to 'Full Metal Jacket' Star R. Lee Ermey

The actor died Sunday at age 74.

After the news broke Sunday that Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey had died, many in Hollywood paid tribute on Twitter and Instagram.

Read some of their thoughts below, including those of his Full Metal Jacket co-stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Matthew Modine and Adam Baldwin.

RIP @RLeeErmey you were an incredible man and a wonderful, generous actor. You will be missed. — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) April 15, 2018

Very sad to hear that my friend R. Lee Ermey has died. He was a a very talented actor and a true patriot that will be sorely missed. RIP Gunny! https://t.co/zod8sLFQB0 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 16, 2018