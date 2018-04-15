Hollywood Pays Tribute to 'Full Metal Jacket' Star R. Lee Ermey

5:35 PM PDT 4/15/2018 by Kimberly Nordyke

R. Lee Ermey in 2004

The actor died Sunday at age 74.

After the news broke Sunday that Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey had died, many in Hollywood paid tribute on Twitter and Instagram.

Read some of their thoughts below, including those of his Full Metal Jacket co-stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Matthew Modine and Adam Baldwin.

 

Well today we lost a legend and a great American. I am proud to have had R. Lee Ermey as a friend and shooting teammate. If you thought he was motivating in Full Metal Jacket you should have seen him on the firing line when points mattered. I’ll never forget those moments just not sure I can relay them fully here... just take my word for it LEGENDARY!!! (I wish I filmed his reaction to me bringing a pink gun to shoot in a match see pic 2. He was having none of my “it takes a real man to shoot a pink gun” line. I made it just for that response and he did not disappoint.) They unfortunately don’t make many like him these days. Thanks for your friendship sir. Rest In Peace Gunny!!! #gunny #ermey #rip #semperfi

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

