R.D. Call, Actor in 'Born on the Fourth of July' and 'Last Man Standing,' Dies at 70

The Utah native worked often with Sean Penn and Walter Hill.

Character actor R.D. Call, who appeared in such films as Born on the Fourth of July, Waterworld, Last Man Standing and Murder by Numbers, has died. He was 70.

Call died Feb. 27 of complications from back surgery in Layton, Utah, his family announced.

He acted alongside Sean Penn in films including At Close Range (1986), Colors (1988), State of Grace (1990), The Weight of Water (2000), I Am Sam (2001) and Babel (2006) and worked for Penn the director in Into the Wild (2007).

The Utah native also was in three movies helmed by Walter Hill: 48 Hrs. (1982), Brewster's Millions (1985) and Last Man Standing (1996).

Call played Michael "Fivers" Dugan on the 1996-97 CBS drama EZ Streets, created by Paul Haggis and starring Ken Olin and Joe Pantoliano, and starred in the 1991 Stephen King miniseries Golden Years, also on CBS.

The first of four children, Roy Dana Call was born on Feb. 16, 1950. He grew up in Layton and in 1968 graduated from Davis High School, where as a senior he won a state acting competition by portraying Stanley Kowalski in a scene from A Streetcar Named Desire.

After studying theater at Utah State University and Weber State University, Call came to Los Angeles in 1975 and joined Lee Strasberg's acting school and Lonny Chapman's L.A. Repertory Theater Group. He made his onscreen debut in 1979 on CBS' Barnaby Jones, episodes of which were directed by Penn's father, Leo Penn.

Call would later work with Penn father and son in Judgement in Berlin (1988).

His résumé also included Young Guns II (1990) and Other People's Money (1991) and such TV shows as Little House on the Prairie, Walker, Texas Ranger, Burn Notice and The X-Files.

Call struggled for the past few years with major back pain and also had surgery in 2019 in an attempt to correct the problem. He recently celebrated his 26th year of sobriety.

"R.D. was as tough as nails on the outside but a real gentleman on the inside," his family said. "He could be very intimidating at first sight or even a little scary to some. But once you got to know him, his directness turned into a kind fondness for getting to know people. He was who he was, honest, direct, genuine and funny … there was no pretense or phoniness."

Survivors include his brother, Rick; his sisters, Quay and Cindy; his uncle, Lane; and his aunt, Evelyn.