Rachael Taylor Talks 'Jessica Jones' Final Season and New Film 'Finding Steve McQueen'

The actress joins THR In Studio to talk about her new film based on a true story never told and her reaction to next season of 'Jessica Jones' being its last.

For actress Rachael Taylor, starring in Finding Steve McQueen was about joining a project that reminded its stars (Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker and William Fichter) why they wanted to act in the first place.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter during the latest episode of In Studio, Taylor says, "It's the kind of movie that made us want to do what we do."

The film, directed by Mark Steven Johnson, is a dramedy based on the true story of the United California Bank robbery, which became the largest bank robbery in U.S. history.

"It's the kind of story that you hear and you go, 'I can't believe I've never heard of this,'" says Taylor. "It's about seven men from Youngstown, Ohio that set out to commit what becomes one of the biggest bank heists in U.S. history. They attempt to steal [Richard] Nixon's millions, which is a bunch of money he's hidden of secret and illegal campaign donations."

The film's title is a result of the real story of Fimmel's character Harry's idolization of actor Steve McQueen. As for Taylor her personal idols include Sarah Connor from the Terminator franchise. Taylor tells THR, "All those feminine heroes, like Sigourney Weaver in Alien that came up at the time where I was probably 11 or 12 and started watching those movies and became obsessed with them."

Taylor's Jessica Jones hero Trish Walker will soon say goodbye along with Krysten Ritter's title character. With the upcoming season three being its last on Netflix, Taylor says, "I'm proud to have been part of the show and to have told that story. We've had the most incredible fan experiences on that show that I've had women come up to me in cafes and say those characters mean so much."

She added, "I still think there was stuff to fund in the characters. That's how good the writing was. It kept me on my toes. That's what you really want."

Watch Taylor's full video interview above.

Finding Steve McQueen is now in theaters and on digital and on demand.