Rachel Bloom Gives Birth to First Child

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star and her husband Dan Gregor welcomed a daughter.

Rachel Bloom is a new mom.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star gave birth to her first child, she revealed Wednesday on Instagram.

Bloom and husband Dan Gregor welcomed their daughter, with the multihyphenate noting that she was in the NICU during the coronavirus pandemic while "a dear friend" was in a hospital 3,000 miles away. The outbreak "made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives," Bloom, 32, wrote. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

She added, "The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war."

Bloom and Gregor married in 2015. He is a producer and writer who penned three episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and was an executive story editor on How I Met Your Mother, as well as a producer on both. Gregor also wrote the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer Dolittle, while Bloom recently lent her voice to Extinct, Trolls World Tour and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

At the Creative Arts Emmys, Bloom revealed she was pregnant, saying after she won her first Emmy, "I’m three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty fucking cool."