Rachel Bloom Reveals Pregnancy Following Emmy Win

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star won her first Emmy at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday night.

Rachel Bloom had double the reason to celebrate on Saturday night.

Just minutes after winning her first Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics at the Creative Arts ceremony, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star revealed to the backstage press room that she is expecting her first child.

"I’m three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty fucking cool," Bloom told reporters, joking that she had planned to post an Instagram announcement but the Emmy press conference was better. The actress has been married to How I Met Your Mother writer Dan Gregor since 2015.

Also backstage, Bloom celebrated her win, the first after three nominations in the same category, as she yelled, "This is my first Emmy and I’m so happy! It’s really cool!" She won alongside co-writers Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen, who have written more than 150 songs together over the course of the show's four seasons.

"I’m so happy to be winning with my brothers, it feels better than if I were winning alone," she said. "We saw each other at our best and at our worst, to cap off all of our back-breaking work is so special."

After ending Crazy Ex-Girlfriend this year, Bloom has announced that she will go on a "What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now" tour later this fall.