Rachel Brosnahan Talks "Encouraging" Impact of 'Mrs. Maisel' | Comedy Actress Roundtable

"This theme and idea of a woman discovering a voice she didn't know she had resonates in a new way now."

"The best part about our show is that it hasn't changed the conversation at all," Rachel Brosnahan told The Hollywood Reporter in regards to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's powerful female narrative. "It just has added to a conversation that has been swelling, and I think people are viewing the show through maybe a different lens, but it actually has been created exactly as it was intended to be."

Brosnahan added, "This theme and idea of a woman discovering a voice she didn't know she had resonates in a new way now, and that's, I think, been nothing but encouraging in the midst of a lot of turmoil and also a lot of hope."

"I feel like despite a lot of sadness, and trauma and worldwide despair, I'm so encouraged by this moment we are living in. This exact moment," she explained. "People are feeling a responsibility, in a positive way, to play an active role in their futures."

Brosnahan won her first Golden Globe in 2018 for her leading role in the hit Amazon series.

